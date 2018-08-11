Teen Choice Awards 2018: 5 Things to Know About the Big Show

The 2018 Teen Choice Awards are right around the corner, and it's sure to be a night to remember.

The annual award show has been a staple in entertainment since the first show aired in 1999. Since then, the event has been full of amazing performances, crazy surprises and unforgettable fashion moments.

The show is also known for being decided on by the fans alone, specifically teens. Voting is open to anyone living in the United States over the age of 13, either on the Teen Choice website or by using the official Twitter hashtag. Millions of votes will be cast to decide who will go home with an iconic Teen Choice surfboard.

Before the show broadcasts live this weekend, here are five things you need to know to prepare yourself for the big night.