Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is Moved to Tears After Documenting Her Kids' First Day of School

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Aug. 9, 2018 12:40 PM

Going back to school never gets easier.

As summer vacation officially came to an end this week in select Atlanta communities, Kim Zolciak-Biermann had to drop her kids off at school for a brand-new school year.

Was the Don't Be Tardy star able to stay strong throughout the morning? Well, we'll let her explain.

"Somehow I made it through the day yesterday. It was all good until they started to get out of the car to go in to school and Kane grabbed my face kissed me and said, 'I love you Mom' I was done!!" Kim shared on Instagram as her kids posed for a group photo. "We got Kash to his room and as he started to hug me he started to cry, welllll...that meant I started to cry! As he hugged our nanny, I scurried out so he wouldn't see me cry!"

The Bravo star continued, "So our nanny and I were walking down the hall on our way to KJ's class crying our eyes out! We got KJ situated and he waved goodbye and took a BIG sigh and when he took that big sigh, daddy started. We drove home all crying."

Ultimately, the first day of school proved to be a success after the kids showed off their matching uniforms on Instagram. In fact, the House of Kim podcast host was left feeling grateful for the life around her.

"Man how I wish I could keep them home all day everyday for the rest of my life!" Kim admitted. "I miss them terribly! The house is quiet which is so weird but I feel so incredibly blessed to put them in an incredible school and even more blessed to have 6 amazing healthy children."

It's been a busy summer for the Zolciak-Biermann family who are slated to return for a new season of Don't Be Tardy on Bravo.

Whether enjoying baseball games, pool time or special birthday parties, this famous family had another summer to remember.

We can't wait to see what happens next.

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

