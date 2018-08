Nina Dobrev Stuns in the '80s Trend That Princess Diana Loved

It's throwback Thursday and Nina Dobrev is taking us way, way back.

In honor of her press tour for Dog Days, the actress was spotted in New York City in a look we haven't seen in street style in quite some time: puff sleeves. Keeping it casual yet trendy, she wore a denim jumpsuit with wide legs and long sleeves that expanded at the shoulders, creating a circular shape. Then, she added tortoise sunglasses, white pumps and a red crossbody bag for stunning overall look.

Getting nostalgia? Would you recreate this look? If your answer is yes, you're in luck, because it's coming back in style.