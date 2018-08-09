Ariana Denies Cheating on Mac Miller

News of Grande and Miller's split broke in May. Just a week later, Davidson confirmed his breakup with Cazzie David. By the end of that month, reports started spreading that the two were casually dating. However, the lovebirds proved their relationship was more serious than people thought when news of their engagement broke in early June.

It looked like Grande had remained on good terms with her ex. The "Bang Bang" singer took to Instagram after their split to prove there wasn't any bad blood.

"Hi! This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet Malcolm McCormick," she wrote at the time. "I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!"

"Unconditional love is not selfish. It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment, it's not you," she continued. "I can't wait to know and support you forever and I'm so proud of you!!"