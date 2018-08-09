Watch Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s Mean Tweets: Hip Hop Edition Sneak Peek

Kanye West is making his grand return to Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight, marking his first appearance since he and Jimmy Kimmel made peace on ABC's late-night show five years ago. The 41-year-old rapper has yet to tape the episode, airing at 11:35 p.m. ET, but E! News has a sneak peek at the Hip Hop Edition of Mean Tweets, starring Lil Wayne, Logic and Ty Dolla $ign.

Sample tweet: "Ty Dolla $ign looks like the crab from Moana."

Kimmel has been promoting tonight's episode on Twitter as "HURRICANE KANYE."

West's wife, Kim Kardashian, actually read one of his mean tweets directed at Kimmel in a birthday-themed segment last winter: "JIMMY KIMMEL PUT YOURSELF IN MY SHOES...OH NO THAT MEANS YOU WOULD HAVE GOTTEN TOO MUCH GOOD P---Y IN YOUR LIFE."