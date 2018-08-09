Nina Dobrev Gets Tipsy and Accidentally Swears on The Late Show

Nina Dobrev just wanted to have a good time on The Late Show.

As the Dog Days star explained to Stephen Colbert Wednesday, "I was preparing and getting ready for tonight. I YouTubed previous shows, and I saw Jennifer Lawrence when she was on the show with you, and she asked you for rum. And I got nervous and figured we would maybe drink today, so I ordered a lot of room service to prepare myself so I wouldn't be a cheap date."

Since Colbert has a bar behind his desk, he offered her another drink. "I'll never say no to tequila. Woo!" Dobrev said. "I'm excited and very nervous. Those are big shot glasses. Oh, my goodness..." After throwing one back with the CBS host, Dobrev said, "All right! Feeling good!"

Dobrev had never been a guest on Colbert's show before, so he began the interview by asking about her background. "Do you get tired of the stereotype that Canadians are nice?" he asked the 29-year-old actress. "Are they actually nice, or can we just not tell how they're being rude?"

"It is a stereotype for a reason. I get told that I'm very nice, and I've had that experience," said Dobrev, who emigrated from Bulgaria as a child and was raised in Toronto. "I recently went to Montreal to visit my brother, for example, and we played this game at the bar; I guess I have a drinking theme—maybe I'm an alcoholic! I don't know!" she joked. "Here we go! Load 'em up!"

While at the bar, they put a twist on the game Rock, Paper, Scissors. "We played this game we invented called Rock, Paper, Dare. Essentially, you dare the other person to do something, and in this case, a bachelorette party was there. The girls had a tray of 12 drinks, and my brother dared me to go grab one of the drinks from the tray," she said. "I had to go up to the strangers. I took the shot—I stole their shots—and then I said, 'Oh, my God! I'm so sorry! It was a dare!' And they looked at me and said, 'No, no, no. We're so sorry. Please, take it!' I was like, 'Wait, why are you apologizing? I just stole from you!' We kept going back and forth...That's Canada!"