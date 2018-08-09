Amy Poehler on Parks and Recreation Revival, Leslie Knope's Life as a GIF and The Good Place

As for a timeline, well, that's anybody's guess. "Oh god, I have no idea…Everybody has my number…It's kind of common knowledge, but we all have a text chain and we talk to each other almost every day, so I think everybody would be excited to do some version of it," Poehler said. "Hopefully on ice!"

Parks and Recreation lives on thanks to streaming, with Poehler and her character Leslie Knope being immortalized in GIF form.

"It's so cool! It's so amazing. The internet was a huge part of why Parks stayed on the air, because of people like you wrote about it and people who cared about it and now that it's streaming now people can watch it for the first time, it's amazing. To be turned into a GIF is pretty cool," Poehler said.