Love Island's Erin Barnett Reveals the Truth About Eden Dally's "Secret Girlfriend"

Love Island Australia's Erin and Eden are still going strong—and putting the past behind them.

Erin Barnett went on record this week to shut down speculation of a breakup and finally address reports that Eden Dally had a secret girlfriend before going on Love Island Australia.

"There were rumours about it, but they weren't true because he told me about this girl on, like, Day 2 in the Villa," she told Pedestrian's Waiting For a D8 podcast. "He was seeing someone before the show, but they cut it off before he came in...like, a week before. She knew that he was going on a dating show. It is what it was, but it wasn't a girlfriend. It was someone he was just casually seeing."

When asked if the two were still in contact, Erin replied, "Nope, definitely not. I made sure of that."