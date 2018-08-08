This Is Us Season 3 Will Break Its Own Rules As It Moves On From Jack's Death

This Is Us is going to some new places in season three.

Showrunners Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker were on hand for the NBC drama showrunner's panel during the summer TCA press tour on Wednesday and were able to share a few details about what's coming up for the series, especially now that Jack's death has been dealt with.

"We are challenging ourselves in season three," Aptaker said. "Now that we've figured out that our audience is along for the ride...we're kind of breaking all the rules. We're challenging ourselves to jump to decades we've never been to before, and going to the future as we've seen a little bit, and really play with the storytelling format in a way that's just much more complicated than we were able to in earlier seasons, when we were kind of showing people how the show worked."

Aptaker explained exactly what kind of rules they're breaking to a group of reporters after the panel.

"A typical episode of This Is Us has three sibling storylines and then a past episode, and every now and then we'll devote one solely to one character, but this season we're really throwing everything out the window and saying all bets are off," he said. "So maybe we'll do an episode where every act is a different time. Maybe we'll have something that jumps five timelines in an episode. We're really pushing the limits of what people will comprehend."