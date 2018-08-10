Why Taylor Swift Is the Reigning Queen of the Teen Choice Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The Teen Choice Awards love Taylor Swift.
The 28-year-old superstar has won a total of 25 Teen Choice Awards in her career, and she could be adding even more surfboards to her collection this weekend. Swift is up for six awards at the Sunday's 2018 Teen Choice Awards, including Choice Pop Song for "Delicate" and Choice Fandom for her Swifties. Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour is also up for Best Summer Tour at the ceremony. While One Direction has the most Teen Choice Awards of all time with 28 wins, Swift is not far behind and could surpass the group this weekend.
And while it's not known if she'll attend Sunday's ceremony, Swift likes to keep that a surprise, we're looking back at all of her wins at the award show over the years to prove that she's the reigning queen of the TCAs!
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Teen Choice 2008: Swift scooped up her first Teen Choice wins in 2008. That year, the singer won Choice Female Artist and Choice Breakout Artist.
Teen Choice 2009: The following year, Swift won Choice female Album for Fearless.
Teen Choice 2010: T.Swift took home four awards at the ceremony in 2010.
Teen Choice 2011: In 2011, Swift won six of the seven awards she was nominated for.
Teen Choice 2012: Then in 2012, the singer won every single award she was nominated for, taking home five awards.
Teen Choice 2013: Swift added two more TCAs to her collection in 2013.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Teen Choice 2014: At the 2014 ceremony, Swift won for Choice Female Country Artist.
Teen Choice 2015: Swift received a lot of love at the 2014 TCAs, winning four awards at the ceremony.
Teen Choice 2016: T.Swift was nominated for two awards in 2016, Choice Female Artist and Choice Song by a Female Artist.
Teen Choice 2017: Last year, Swift was nominated for three TCAs.
Teen Choice 2018: Swift is up for Choice Female Artist, Choice Fandom, Choice Summer Tour, Choice Song by a Female Artist, Best Music Collaboration and Choice Pop Song.
The 2018 Teen Choice Awards will air live from The Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. on FOX.