Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Hold Hands in Paris

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Aug. 8, 2018 1:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

TheImageDirect.com

Jennifer Lawrence and her boyfriend, Cooke Maroney, are taking their summer romance to the streets of Paris.

The actress and NYC-based art dealer jetted off to the City of Light early Wednesday morning, before holding hands and enjoying a walk through the historic European city. Lawrence arrived at her hotel in cut-off jeans and a white t-shirt before changing into a stylish pink and beige slip dress, nude sunglasses and a pair of platform wedges for their stroll through the Place Vendome.

Romantic walks and sightseeing appears to be a favorite pastime of the pair, with the couple recently spotted parading through the streets of NYC.

Photos

Jennifer Lawrence's Best Looks

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

TheImageDirect.com

According to Page Six, the pair was introduced to one another through their mutual friend, Laura Simpson, and have been not-so-secretly dating these last few weeks. Since then, the two's summer romance has been going strong.

This was evident during their recent candlelit dinner, where they couldn't help but engage in some light PDA. An observer of the duo told E! News, the actress and her beau looked "totally into each other" during their two to three-hour date at an Italian restaurant. 

And in a city as dreamy as Paris, there's no doubt that those sparks will fly again.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Lawrence , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Erika Jayne, Watch What Happens Live

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Erika Jayne Announces the Pretty Mess Tour

Iggy Azalea, DeAndre Hopkins

Iggy Azalea Reveals She's Dating NFL Star DeAndre Hopkins

ESC: Gwyneth Paltrow

How Does Gwyneth Paltrow's $600 Skin Routine Compare to Other Celebs'?

Grant Gustin, The Flash

Grant Gustin Fires Back at Body Shamers After The Flash Suit Photo Leak

Chrissy Teigen, Bali, Instagram

See Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Cutest Pics From Their Bali Vacation

Bachelor in Paradise

The Shadiest Bachelor Nation Comments About Bachelor in Paradise Season 5

Emmy Rossum, 2018 Sundance Film Festival

Emmy Rossum Reveals Her "Weight" in Empowering Message to Fans

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.