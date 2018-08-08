Real Housewives of New Jersey's Jacqueline Laurita's Daughter Ashlee Holmes Is Married

Congratulations are in order for Ashlee Holmes!

The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star announced on Instagram Wednesday morning that she married Pete Malleo.

"It's official... Mr. & Mrs.," Ashlee shared on Instagram while wearing a dress from LuLus. Pete (who sported a J. Crew suit) would also confirm the news by writing, "As Borat would say, 'My Wife.'"

Shortly after sharing the news on social media, several co-stars expressed their well wishes including Ashlee's mom Jaqueline Laurita.

"I couldn't be more thrilled for them," she shared online. "May they have a beautiful life together! A.M./P.M. Congratulation! Love you both! #Family 8-8-2018."