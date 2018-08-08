Carrie Underwood Is Pregnant: Look Back on Her Cutest Moments With First Child Isaiah

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Aug. 8, 2018 9:26 AM

Carrie Underwood, Pregnancy Announcement, Instagram

Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher are expecting their second child.

The country star announced the news via an Instagram video on Wednesday. After revealing her plans to embark on the Cry Pretty 360 Degree Tour this May, the singer explained her reasoning behind waiting a full nine months before going on tour.

"You might be wondering or asking, 'Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?' Well...yay! Mike and Isaiah and I are absolute over the moon and excited to be adding a little fish to our pond," Underwood said as the camera panned out to show a bunch of balloons spelling out the word "baby." "This has been a dream come true with the album and baby news and all that stuff. We are just so excited and just so glad that you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us. "

The singer did not reveal how far along in her pregnancy she is or the sex of the child.

Underwood and Fisher are already the proud parents to Isaiah Michael Fisher, who is 3. To look back on her cutest mother-son moments, check out the gallery.

Carrie Underwood's Cutest Mother-Son Moments

Congratulations to the growing family!

