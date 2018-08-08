Kim Kardashian's Son Saint West Refuses to Give Her a Kiss

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Aug. 8, 2018 7:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kim Kardashian, Saint West - New

Instagram

Kim Kardashian wasn't feeling the love from her son Saint West after the 2-year-old tot refused to give his mother a kiss.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared the adorable moment via Instagram on Tuesday.

After her son ignored his mother's puckered lips, the reality star took matters into her own hands.

"Come here. Give me a kiss," she said.

However, little Saint wasn't in the mood for a smooch and told his mother "no."

"What?" Kim asked in disbelief.

"I just gave a kiss to you," he reasoned. 

"You already gave me a kiss?" Kim replied. "I can't get another one?" 

Instead, the mother-son duo played around with Snapchat's dog filters. Saint even wanted his dad, Kanye West, to join in on the fun. 

"Let daddy be a dog," Saint said as his proud papa stood in the background.

Photos

Saint West's Cutest Pics

Kim Kardashian, Saint West

Instagram

This isn't the only adorable moment Kim recently shared. She also posted a picture of her son chilling with his baby sister Chicago West.

"These two are inseparable," she wrote along with the hashtags #Chi and #Saint.

To see more of Saint's cutest moments, check out the gallery.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Saint West , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ryan Edwards Mug Shot, July 2018

Ryan Edwards Speaks Out After Arrest: "I Messed Up"

Younes Bendjima, Jordan Ozuna

Younes Bendjima and Jordan Ozuna's Playful Photos Raise Eyebrows After Kourtney Kardashian Split

Shannon Ford, Very Cavallari_106

''Rockstar'' Shannon Ford Saves Pregnant BFF Taylor Monaco From Tequila Shots on Very Cavallari

Mike Fisher, Carrie Underwood, 2018 CMT Awards

Carrie Underwood Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2, Going on Tour in 2019

Best of Summer Tournament: Couples Poll

2018 Best of Summer Tournament: Which Hollywood Couple Are You Obsessing Over This Summer?

Kylie Jenner, Love Magazine

Celebrate Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday With a Look Back at All Her Model Moments!

Kelly Clarkson, River Rose Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson's Daughter "Wants to Marry" Chris Martin

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.