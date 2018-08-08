Kelly Clarkson's Daughter "Wants to Marry" Chris Martin

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Aug. 8, 2018 5:55 AM

Kelly Clarkson, River Rose Blackstock

In River Rose Blackstock's mind, age ain't nothin' but a number!

Last night, Kelly Clarkson shared a sweet video of her 4-year-old daughter raving about Coldplay's Chris Martin, as she "wants to marry" him and "is obsessed" with "Yellow," his 2000 hit. "She wants to marry the boy in the video," the 36-year-old American Idol winner explained to her 12.2 million Twitter followers. "I have informed her he is not a boy anymore and has kids older than her, but she will have none of it. She is determined. #RiverRose #Yellow #Lello."

In the video, Blackstock said, "Chris Martin? I like him and he's beautiful and I like him."

"You like his song?" Clarkson asked.

"And I like his song," Blackstock continued. "And I want to kiss him."

Photos

Kelly Clarkson & River Rose Blackstock's Cutest Moments

"You want to kiss him? You can't kiss him!" Clarkson said with a laugh. She then asked her adorable daughter to sing "Yellow," but Blackstock reminded her, "I can't sing the whole song."

"I know," Clarkson said. "Just sing a little bit."

Proving she's every bit as talented as her famous mother, Clarkson's mini-me sang, "Look at the stars / Look how they shine for you / And everything you do / They were all yellow." Cheering her little girl on, a proud Clarkson said, "I love that you love Chris Martin! You have good taste!"

(Don't tell Blackstock, but Martin is currently dating Dakota Johnson.)

