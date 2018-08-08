Rumored Romances, Overwhelming Self-Doubt and a Meteoric Rise: Inside Shawn Mendes’ Path to Superstardom

Within a day, the clip had earned over 10,000 likes and driven his follower count through the roof. "I thought it was lagging [failing to load properly] or something," he told The Telegraph. "But I was freaking out a little bit at the time...I wasn't doing it because I wanted anything to come of it. I was just doing it for fun. But then I realized that actually no one else was using Vine like that, so I thought, I'm going to take advantage of this and try to make something of it."

As his follower count grew and grew and he began uploading performance clips longer than six seconds on YouTube, one such video—a cover of A Great Big World's "Say Something"—caught the eye of former Warner Music Group employee Andrew Gertler, who passed it along to close friend and head of A&R at Island Records, Ziggy Chareton.

"I got a minute and 30 seconds into the song and I pressed pause," Chareton told Billboard that year. "I had to call him. I was like, 'Are you out of your mind? This kid is a superstar!' Andrew was totally taken aback. He was like, 'What do you mean?' And I said, 'I think we need to move really quickly. His social presence is huge.'"