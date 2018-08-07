''Hey There Delilah'' is Coming to TV: More '00s Songs We Wanna Watch

Hey there Delilah, what's it like being on TV?

The Plain White T's front man is turning the hit song into a TV show, over ten years after its release. Tom Higgenson told Entertainment Weekly that "people young and old, to this day, still come up to me and ask about the story behind the song. I'm excited to reimagine the story I've told a million times, and make something fun and fresh that people can fall in love with all over again."

In the catchy song, Higgenson sings about a struggling singer/songwriter who promises his girlfriend that their long-distance relationship is only temporary and soon "I'll pay the bills with this guitar/We'll have it good."

While "Hey There Delilah," was definitely one of the most iconic songs to come out of the 'oughts, there are dozens of other tunes that will take pop music fans back to the early '00s.