Travis Scott Shuts Down Six Flags for Album Listening Party With Kylie Jenner, Fans and Friends

Travis Scott shut down Six Flags Magic Mountain on Monday night for an album listening party.

Kylie Jenner was by her beau's side in Valencia, Calif. as he celebrated the release of Astroworld, Travis' third studio album, which is named after a since-closed theme park in his hometown of Houston. Photos show the couple holding hands at Six Flags on Monday evening as they walked around the park together.

"They shut down Six Flags Magic Mountain and had a big listening party for fans and friends," an eyewitness tells E! News. "Kylie and Travis had the best night walking around the park and going on rides."

Kendall Jenner was also in attendance at the theme park celebration, where she had a "great time" hanging with friends.