Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Break Up: Take a Look Back at Their Cutest Pics

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Aug. 7, 2018 1:39 PM
Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have reached the end of the road.
After dating for nearly two years, the reality star and her model boyfriend have called it quits. The news doesn't exactly come as a shock considering the couple's recent spat about Kourt's sexy Instagram photos and Younes' controlling behavior. However, the end of their relationship is a disappointment to fans of their loved-up Instagram pics.
With Younes' model talents and the mother-of-three's fit physique, the former pair never failed to impress with their stylish photos.
To take a walk down memory lane, check out the gallery below!
Kourtney and Younes boarded another boat while abroad in Italy. This time, the duo hit the open water in Portofino!
The happy pair struck a serious pose while wearing color coordinated ensembles in Portofino, Italy!
Kourtney and Younes casually caught some rays abroad a yacht in Italy.
Kourtney and Younes couldn't get enough of each other while taking a dip in Italy.
The attractive twosome put their love on display by cuddling up on a boat during their Italian getaway.
Younes referred to Kourtney as his "Mia Cara" or "my darling" while sightseeing in Rome.
The love birds made sure to sip on some espresso while out and about in Rome!
Kourtney and Younes enjoyed a romantic dinner at Pierluigi restaurant in Rome, Italy.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS)
The stylish duo match in black at the SAMS Benefit for Syrian Refugees in Beverly Hills.
The lovebirds enjoy some tunes during the 2018 Coachella Music Festival.
Wowzers! Kourt captioned this pic of them semi-undressed, "#mycalvins #ad @calvinklein."
The duo share a sweet embrace while celebrating Tristan Thompson's 27th birthday party in L.A.
"Dancing by the moon," Kourt captioned this sweet PDA pic.
The duo gets in the holiday spirit with some winter ice-skating in Malibu.
The lovebirds enjoy a date at L.A.'s The Broad museum.
Pucker up! Kourt and Younes share a passionate kiss outside a concert the day after Halloween.
The lovebirds attend a Halloween party dressed as the iconic couple, Bonnie and Clyde.
Younes supports his lady at her PrettyLittleThing clothing collection launch in West Hollywood.
On Sept. 30, 2017, the reality star wished Paris good night with a starry snap, marking the first official Instagram photo as a couple.
Wearing eye-catching ensembles, the couple takes to the streets of the City of Lights on Oct. 1, 2017.
The duo takes a stroll around the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sept. 26, 2017.
The beautiful couple can't help but smile when in the stylish and romantic city of Paris.
Kourt and Younes show off their hot bodies on vacation in Egypt.
The lovebirds share a camel while touring the pyramids.
The cute couple soaks up the sun on a getaway to Saint Tropez.
The duo cools off in the French Riviera.
Together, the pair enjoys a fun-filled ride on the seas.
The A-listers enjoy the sights of the French countryside together.
Kourt & her model share a smile and laugh while walking the streets of Saint Tropez.
The lovebirds hit up Gotha Nightclub while on their romantic getawayCannes.
The duo enjoy a snuggle while taking in the sights in Cannes.
Kourt & Younes enjoy a lunch date in L.A.
Anyone else feeling a bit of FOMO?
