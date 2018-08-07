Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Break Up: Take a Look Back at Their Cutest Pics

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

ToscanaPhotos / BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have reached the end of the road.

After dating for nearly two years, the reality star and her model boyfriend have called it quits. The news doesn't exactly come as a shock considering the couple's recent spat about Kourt's sexy Instagram photos and Younes' controlling behavior. However, the end of their relationship is a disappointment to fans of their loved-up Instagram pics.

With Younes' model talents and the mother-of-three's fit physique, the former pair never failed to impress with their stylish photos.

To take a walk down memory lane, check out the gallery below!

Photos

Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima's Cutest Pics

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Instagram

Another Day, Another Boat Ride

Kourtney and Younes boarded another boat while abroad in Italy. This time, the duo hit the open water in Portofino!

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Instagram

Color Coordinated in Italy

The happy pair struck a serious pose while wearing color coordinated ensembles in Portofino, Italy!

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Oliver Palombi / MEGA

Sunbathing Twosome

Kourtney and Younes casually caught some rays abroad a yacht in Italy.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

ToscanaPhotos / BACKGRID

Sweet Smooch

Kourtney and Younes couldn't get enough of each other while taking a dip in Italy.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

ToscanaPhotos / BACKGRID

Seaside Cuddles

The attractive twosome put their love on display by cuddling up on a boat during their Italian getaway.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima, Rome

Instagram

Two Lovers in Rome

Younes referred to Kourtney as his "Mia Cara" or "my darling" while sightseeing in Rome.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima, Rome

Instagram

A Coffee Couple

The love birds made sure to sip on some espresso while out and about in Rome!

Younes Bendjima, Kourtney Kardashian

TheImageDirect.com

Italian Date Night

Kourtney and Younes enjoyed a romantic dinner at Pierluigi restaurant in Rome, Italy.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS)

Coordinating Couple

The stylish duo match in black at the SAMS Benefit for Syrian Refugees in Beverly Hills.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima, Coachella, 2018

BACKGRID

Coachella Cuties

The lovebirds enjoy some tunes during the 2018 Coachella Music Festival.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Instagram

Undressed

Wowzers! Kourt captioned this pic of them semi-undressed, "#mycalvins #ad @calvinklein."

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima, Tristan Thompson, Birthday

Jerritt Clark

Hug It Out

The duo share a sweet embrace while celebrating Tristan Thompson's 27th birthday party in L.A.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Instagram

Moonlight Magic

"Dancing by the moon," Kourt captioned this sweet PDA pic.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

IXOLA / BACKGRID

Christmas Cuties

The duo gets in the holiday spirit with some winter ice-skating in Malibu.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Instagram

Lost in Space

The lovebirds enjoy a date at L.A.'s The Broad museum.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima, 2017 Halloween

SARA/Backgrid

PDA

Pucker up! Kourt and Younes share a passionate kiss outside a concert the day after Halloween.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima, 2017 Halloween

SARA/Backgrid

Happy Halloween!

The lovebirds attend a Halloween party dressed as the iconic couple, Bonnie and Clyde.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Mr. Canon / Splash News

Date Night

Younes supports his lady at her PrettyLittleThing clothing collection launch in West Hollywood.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Instagram

Instagram Official

On Sept. 30, 2017, the reality star wished Paris good night with a starry snap, marking the first official Instagram photo as a couple.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

BACKGRID

Paris Is for Lovers

Wearing eye-catching ensembles, the couple takes to the streets of the City of Lights on Oct. 1, 2017.

Younes Bendjima, Kourtney Kardashian

Mehdi Taamallah/Nurphoto

Bundled Up

The duo takes a stroll around the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sept. 26, 2017.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Sight-Seeing

The beautiful couple can't help but smile when in the stylish and romantic city of Paris.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima, Instagram

Instagram

Smokin' Hot!

Kourt and Younes show off their hot bodies on vacation in Egypt.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima, Instagram

Instagram

Picture Perfect

The lovebirds share a camel while touring the pyramids.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Best Image / BACKGRID

Ooh La La

The cute couple soaks up the sun on a getaway to Saint Tropez.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

INSTARimages.com

Wet N' Wild

The duo cools off in the French Riviera.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima, Cannes

J. Almasi/GC Images

Hop On!

Together, the pair enjoys a fun-filled ride on the seas.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Best Image / BACKGRID

Lazy Days

The A-listers enjoy the sights of the French countryside together.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Best Image / BACKGRID

Coordinating Couple

Kourt & her model share a smile and laugh while walking the streets of Saint Tropez.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima, Cannes

Splash News

Party People

The lovebirds hit up Gotha Nightclub while on their romantic getawayCannes.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima, PDA, Cannes

BACKGRID

PDA Alert!

The duo enjoy a snuggle while taking in the sights in Cannes.

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

CPR/BACKGRID USA

Denim Darlings

Kourt & Younes enjoy a lunch date in L.A.

Anyone else feeling a bit of FOMO?

Brand new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Mondays 11am, express the US and encore at 7pm.

