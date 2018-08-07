Ruby Rose Is Batwoman for The CW's Arrowverse Crossover, Possible Series

Ruby Rose is The CW's newest superhero. The Orange Is the New Black veteran will play Batwoman aka Kate Kane in The CW's next Arrowverse crossover. Additionally, CW is working on a Batwoman series for consideration in the 2019-2020 TV season.

The CW's official description: "Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city's criminal resurgence. But don't call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham's symbol of hope. Based on the characters from DC."