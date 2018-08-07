Caitlyn Jenner Addresses Rumored Romance With Sophia Hutchins

Caitlyn Jenner is trying to keep her romantic life private.

After attending the 2018 ESPYS with Sophia Hutchins, fans have been curious to know if the gold medalist has found a new girlfriend.

But when speaking to Variety for their Trans Hollywood Issue, the athlete wasn't ready to reveal too much information.

"We are not going to get into that," Caitlyn explained to the publication "But we are very close. We do a lot of things together. We're kind of inseparable. We're the best of friends."

In recent weeks, that friendship has been put on display through social media. Whether enjoying a round of golf or getting red carpet ready, these two appear to enjoy time together. But for the time being, both parties aren't focused on media attention.