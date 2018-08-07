Eva Longoria Shares the Best Part of Life as a New Mom

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Aug. 7, 2018 10:39 AM

It's been a little over a months since Eva Longoria and her husband Jose Bastón welcomed their son, Santiago Enrique Bastón, into the world. During the premiere of her film Dog Days, the actress revealed the best part of being a new mom.

"Other than this little beautiful creature that came into this world, just going on a new journey with him and being a witness to his life is pretty exciting," she said while walking the red carpet in Los Angeles.

The Desperate Housewives alumna had her glam team get her red-carpet ready for the big premiere.

"I was breastfeeding Santiago and my hair and makeup team were there getting me done," she said. "Yeah, it was pretty relaxed."

But as the mother of a newborn, Longoria doesn't always have time to worry about her hair and makeup—and she knows other moms can relate. Back in July, Longoria shared a picture of her rocking a messy bun during a cuddle session with her son. She then gave a shout-out to Chrissy Teigen and deemed the 'do the "official hairstyle of breastfeeding."

"I was like, 'I can't get my hair out of anything but a mom bun, a top knot,'" Longoria recalled. "So, I was like ‘This is daily.' I mean, there are days I don't shower. You're just so busy."

Still, Longoria's firstborn wasn't her only exciting arrival this year. She was also ecstatic to finally welcome Dog Days to the big screen—a project she worked on while she was pregnant.

"So, we had two babies," she joked, "our first baby and then our actual baby."

The film hits theaters Aug. 8.

