Leona Lewis Is Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Dennis Jauch

Leona Lewis is no longer bleeding love!

After eight years together, the singer is engaged to longtime beau Dennis Jauch, according to multiple reports.

The "Better in Time" songstress teased the exciting news on social media Monday, subtly showing off her diamond bauble while soaking up the sun in San Juan, Puerto Rico with her future hubby. Lewis, 33, posed for several snapshots on her Instagram Stories, looking vacation ready in a floral two-piece set.

Jauch's proposal comes right in time, as the lovebirds recently celebrated their anniversary. The choreographer shared a photo collage in honor of the occassion, writing on Instagram, "It's been the most beautiful 8 years of my life with this incredible human being. Here's to many more beautiful memories."