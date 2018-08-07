Tara Pavlovic Speaks Out After Sam Cochrane Alleged She Abused Him

Tara Pavlovic has fired back at Sam Cochrane after he accused her of being violent and an "excessive" drinker.

In a Woman's Day interview published August 6, Sam alleged his Bachelor in Paradise ex verbally and physically abused him while they were dating.

"As soon as the show wrapped everything spiralled," he said. "The relationship took a back seat, the drinking kicked in and then the violence started."

The 31-year-old voiceover artist alleged Tara "bit my hand, my face and my back" in a fight after they attended a charity event at the Flamingo Lounge in Sydney, and punched him in the face on the weekend of their engagement party in early May.

Taking to Instagram Stories while travelling to Sweden on August 6, Tara—who previously called their relationship "toxic"—responded to Sam's comments with a pic of her holding a glass of champagne.

"Champagne on the plane cause apparently I'm an alcoholic," the 28-year-old wrote.