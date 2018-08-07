Tara Pavlovic Speaks Out After Sam Cochrane Alleged She Abused Him

  • By
    &

by Winsome Walker | Tue., Aug. 7, 2018 12:36 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tara Pavlovic, Sam Cochrane

Instagram

Tara Pavlovic has fired back at Sam Cochrane after he accused her of being violent and an "excessive" drinker.  

In a Woman's Day interview published August 6, Sam alleged his Bachelor in Paradise ex verbally and physically abused him while they were dating.

"As soon as the show wrapped everything spiralled," he said. "The relationship took a back seat, the drinking kicked in and then the violence started."

The 31-year-old voiceover artist alleged Tara "bit my hand, my face and my back" in a fight after they attended a charity event at the Flamingo Lounge in Sydney, and punched him in the face on the weekend of their engagement party in early May.

Taking to Instagram Stories while travelling to Sweden on August 6, Tara—who previously called their relationship "toxic"—responded to Sam's comments with a pic of her holding a glass of champagne.  

"Champagne on the plane cause apparently I'm an alcoholic," the 28-year-old wrote.

Tara Pavlovic, Sam Cochrane

Instagram

"There are terrible people in this world. I learnt that over the past 6 months. I reached a low I never knew I could reach and I turned into a person I have never been before," she added.

"Keep amazing people in your life, and don't let hidden agendas emotionally bring you down. … I am so grateful for my amazing, REAL friends and my family. You all know me and you know I am a good person and that's all that matters."

In a second Story while waiting for a connecting flight, the Queensland nanny told her fans: "On the Waters can you bloody believe it! How good is that for an apparent alcoholic."

Sam then posted his own response, screenshotting her Story and adding the caption: "I'm terrible 3 days later because I finally defended myself and spoke out after her trying to attack me in the media. I never wanted to discuss any of this and had wanted to move on. I only wanted peace."

Sam Cochrane

Instagram

The pair, who got engaged during the Fiji finale of Bachelor in Paradise,  announced their breakup via their separate social media accounts on July 10.

Read

Bachelor in Paradise’s Sam Cochrane Shares His Plan for Tara Pavlovic's Engagement Ring

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Australia
Latest News
Dennis Jauch, Leona Lewis, Engaged

Leona Lewis Is Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Dennis Jauch

Amanda Stanton, Robby Hayes

Bachelor in Paradise's Most Dramatic Breakups On and Off Camera

KUWTK, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

Investigating the Kardashian Family Feud—and the Idea That Kourtney Kardashian Doesn't Work

Allison Mack, Smallville

Inside the Tangled Web of NXIVM: The Surprising Players Sucked Into the Alleged Cult's Orbit

Beyonce, September Vogue

How Beyoncé's Vogue Cover Is Making History and Why That Matters

The Bachelorette, Finale, Becca Kufrin

The Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen Speak Out on Instagram Controversy

The Bachelorette, Finale, Becca Kufrin

The Bachelorette Finale: Who's Engaged and Who's Completely and Totally Devastated?

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.