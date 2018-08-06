Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Had "Positive" Conversation With Becca Kufrin Before The Bachelorette Finale

Becca Kufrin handed out her final rose on The Bachelorette tonight, but there was one other former suitor who we didn't see on TV.

Former star on his own season of The Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr. posted an Instagram photo describing a "positive" conversation he and Kufrin shared. Also included in this tête-à-tête was Arie's fiancée Lauren Burnham.

According to Arie, he and Lauren "flew to the Maldives at The Bachelor and Becca's request." He wrote, "It's a conversation that unfortunately won't be shown but it was really positive for all of us."

The former Bachelor praised Burnham for her encouragement. "You can imagine this trip could have been very difficult for Lauren but she has supported and stood by me in all of this," he said. "I thank and love her everyday because of that."