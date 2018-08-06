Zendaya Opens Up About Disney and Breaking Down Racial Barriers in the Entertainment Industry

So, what's next for the rising Hollywood royalty?

"Right now, acting has been a great outlet," she shares. "It's definitely been a process, especially because I'm coming from this very different world of Disney. Having been consistently on a television show, I felt stagnant. Not having that anymore, I am being seen as a real actress, doing what makes me feel pushed and motivated. I don't necessarily think comfort is always the best place to live in. I'm kind of excited as I decide what projects I want to take on or if I want to produce. I've really found the power in just doing what makes me happy."

It was recently announced that she would be partnering with Reese Witherspoon on a new project titled, A White Lie. Zendaya is set to star in the film, which revolves around the true story of a light-skinned African-American woman named Anita Hemmings, who convinces a college admission's board that she is Caucasian in order to attend the school.

A story, although different in it's time period, is no doubt a narrative close to Zendaya's heart with her parent's being educators and her like-minded boldness to enforce diversity in an unbalanced system. She admires Witherspoon's eagerness to tell these kinds of stories and hopes on day she can do the same. She reveals, "One day I might want to have my own production company and create the material that I want to be in. Sometimes we have to create our own lane and our own opportunities when they're not handed to us."

