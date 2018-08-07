Squats Before Shots: Bachelor in Paradise Stars Reveal Their Workout and Diet Secrets Before Hitting the Beach

BRB, booking it to a Stairmaster ASAP.

Why? Because Bachelor in Paradise season five premieres tonight, which means 1. reuniting with some of our favorite contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, and 2. getting some serious inspiration to hit the gym as they hit the beach. Of course, they worked hard ahead of filming for the ABC reality hit, and when we hit the BIP set in Mexico, we asked the cast to spill their workout regimes. Spoiler alert: they worked their asses off to get asses like that.

"I lived at the gym, I lived on the Stairmaster," Bibiana Julian, who also appeared on The Bachelor Winter Games spinoff earlier this year, told E! News. "Squatting and seeing my personal trainer, that was massive prepping for Paradise. I had two weeks off from work just to focus on my body and myself."