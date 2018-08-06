The 100 Will Likely Not End With Season 6 and More CW News

Rest easy, fans of The 100. Sort of. Kind of?

While you have yet to see tomorrow's wild finale, you can at least rest easy in terms of the fact that the show seems to be sticking around. CW President Mark Pedowitz said during the network's summer TCA press tour day that he has no plans to put an end to the series after season six.

"I doubt it," he said when asked if it would end next season. "Jason [Rothenberg]'s doing a remarkable job of revitalizing the show and i hope it can go on for a long time."

Whenever the show does end, you can probably bet on the fact that we will all know ahead of time.

"We're pretty good at giving people enough time to wrap up their shows," Pedowitz said. "Look at this year: iZombie, Crazy Ex and Jane, we consciously worked with the executive producers so that they could tell the story in the right way they want to do it."