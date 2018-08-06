Relive the Terror of Riverdale's Black Hood Ahead of the Season 2 DVD Release

We first met the Black Hood when he walked into Pop's and shot Fred in the chest, leaving poor Mr. Andrews to nearly die and forcing a blood-covered Archie to give up on the ambulance and drive his dad to the hospital with no driver's license.

In season two, the Black Hood set his sights on one Miss Geraldine Grundy, predator of teenage boys. She was strangled to death with a cello bow, and we still have not missed her, even if Archie (and KJ Apa) did.

Then, the Hood went after Midge and Moose, who were guilty of drugs and sex and other sorts of teenage shenanigans. Despite the fact that they were at extremely close range, both survived being shot, proving that yes, the Black Hood wasn't very good at murdering.

After that attack, the Black Hood mostly spent his time sending creepy open letters to the town and calling Betty on the phone to emotionally torture her, telling her that her speech made him do what he was doing, and she was just like him, and making her break up with her boyfriend and choose people to be murdered.