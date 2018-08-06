Dave Bautista Calls Working for Disney "Nauseating" After James Gunn's Firing

Dave Bautista continues to show his support for director James Gunn.

After Gunn's controversial old tweets resurfaced on social media last month, Disney made the decision to fire him as director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Since that time, many of the film's stars have spoken out in support of the director. Last week, Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, and Michal Rooker published an open letter in defense of Gunn, hoping to have him reinstated as director of the movie.

"We fully support James Gunn. We were all shocked by his abrupt firing last week and have intentionally waited these ten days to respond in order to think, pray, listen and discuss," the letter read. "In that time, we've been encouraged by the outpouring of support from fans and members of the media who wish to see James reinstated as director of Volume 3, as well as discouraged by those so easily duped into believing the many outlandish conspiracy theories surrounding him."