Ethan Hawke Reflects on Divorcing Uma Thurman During a Peak in His Career

It's been over a decade since Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman divorced. In a new interview for GQ, the 47-year-old actor opened up about the split and the emotional toll it took on his life during one of the peak points in his career.

Hawke and Thurman finalized their divorce in 2005 amid rumors of his infidelity. Hawke already had two Oscar nominations under his belt—one for his 2001 film Training Day and one for his 2004 film Before Sunset. Still, the strain from his personal life took a toll on his professional one.

"It was the best moment of my career," Hawke told GQ about his first Oscar nod. "Like, Maybe, maybe, you could be commercially viable. But I got divorced and my personal life fell apart. I don't know if you feel this way, but when you're depressed, it's really easy to see everything that is fake about other people and life, and I just started seeing all that. How phony celebrity was, how phony everything is. You channel your inner Holden Caulﬁeld, you know?"

Nevertheless, he credited his work with helping him put his life "back together." He recalled working on Before Sunset in the midst of their fallout.

"That was the height of my marriage falling apart, and getting to spend that summer with Julie Delpy and Richard Linklater, reconnecting with a part of myself that was more...what's the right word? Idealized. A cleaner self," he told the magazine. "That was a great summer. And it really helped me put myself back together.