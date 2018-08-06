Priyanka Chopra Dodges Questions About Nicks Jonas Engagement

Priyanka Chopra would prefer to keep her relationship as private as possible.

The actress' engagement to Nick Jonas was hinted at Monday during an interactive session at Dehli's Taj Palace Hotel Dhaula Kuan titled "Challenging the Status Quo and Forging New Paths," organized by FICCI Ladies Organization and Yes Bank. The Q&A, moderated by Vir Sanghvi and Pinky Redd, was meant to focus on her professional endeavors. "My entire life—my personal life—is not for public consumption," she said. "Ninety percent of my life is for public consumption, but 10 percent is for me. I'm a girl; I have the right to keep that to myself."

"My family, my friendships and my relationships are things I don't think I need to defend or explain to anyone. I am not running for office, so I don't think I need to give explanations," she added. The interest in her love life can be exhausting. "Sometimes I laugh, sometimes I get annoyed," she said. "Mostly, I tell my publicists, 'Let it be. Today's news is tomorrow's trash.'"

Chopra, who looked elegant in emerald, did not appear to be wearing her engagement ring during the panel discussion; paparazzi caught her removing her ring and placing it in her pocket once she arrived in India. The night before the panel discussion, she supported her fiancé at his MTV Spotlight concert in Singapore. "It was an awesome night and Nick's performance was amazing!" a fan told E! News. "He was humble enough to take pics with almost everyone who came to him." Not wanting to draw attention to herself, Chopra was "low-key the whole time."