Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall Grab Each Other's Butts During Playful PDA Session

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Aug. 6, 2018 8:22 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall

James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

While the royals have been known to steer away from public displays of affection, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall aren't afraid to show a little PDA.

Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter and her husband were spotted sharing a smooch at The Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing in Gloucestershire. But this wasn't just a short, sweet peck. At one point, Zara could be seen touching her husband's tush. He also gave her butt a squeeze as they walked off together.

The parents kept it casual for the event, which was held at the home of Zara's mother Princess Anne. Zara donned the event's T-shirt and shorts and tucked her hair into a bun underneath a baseball cap. Her hubby opted for a white shirt and jeans. They attended the event with their 4-year-old daughter, MIA. The couple also has a baby girl named Lena, who was born in June.

Read

Queen Elizabeth II's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Reveals She Had a Second Miscarriage

Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall

James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Of course, Zara and Mike aren't the first royal couple to show a little PDA. Meghan Markle recently gave Prince Harry a kiss at the Sentebale Polo Cup.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Zara Phillips , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Deadpool 2

Josh Brolin Tells Non-Stop Jokes in the Deadpool 2 Makeup Chair

Kelly Clarkson

Meet Kelly Clarkson's New The Voice Adviser: Thomas Rhett

Maniac, Emma Stone, Jonah Hill

Maniac Trailer Has Everything, From Justin Theroux to Emma Stone Slinging Arrows and Jonah Hill With a Mullet

Beyonce, September Vogue

Twitter Can't Get Enough of Beyoncé Talking About Her FUPA

Demi Lovato, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Demi Lovato Leaves Hospital Almost 2 Weeks After Overdose

Kim Kardashian, Christmas, Card, Christmas Card, Day 24, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Day 24

See the Christmas Card Shoot That Sparked Kim Kardashian's Epic Fight With Kourtney

Sandra Bullock, Ocean's 8

2018 Best of Summer Tournament: Vote for the Best Blockbuster Movie This Summer

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.