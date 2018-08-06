Love Island Australia's Grant Crapp Dating Ex After Tayla Damir Split: "We've Picked Up Right Where We Left Off"

The Love Island drama isn't slowing down.

Grant Crapp revealed he's back with his ex-girlfriend—the one he was dating before he went on Love Island Australia—following his breakup with co-star Tayla Damir.

In a new joint interview and photo shoot with NW Magazine, the 23-year-old said he and ex Lucy Cartwright are dating again, two weeks after he publicly begged Talya to take him back.

"Me and Tayla are finished and I'm back with Lucy," the Canberra electrician told the outlet. "We've picked up right where we left off."