Love Island Australia's Grant Crapp Dating Ex After Tayla Damir Split: "We've Picked Up Right Where We Left Off"

  • By
    &

by Ashley Spencer | Mon., Aug. 6, 2018 12:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Grant Crapp, Tayla Damir, Love Island

Instagram/Grant Crapp, Tayla Damir

The Love Island drama isn't slowing down.

Grant Crapp revealed he's back with his ex-girlfriend—the one he was dating before he went on Love Island Australia—following his breakup with co-star Tayla Damir.

In a new joint interview and photo shoot with NW Magazine, the 23-year-old said he and ex Lucy Cartwright are dating again, two weeks after he publicly begged Talya to take him back.

"Me and Tayla are finished and I'm back with Lucy," the Canberra electrician told the outlet. "We've picked up right where we left off."

Read

Love Island’s Grant Crapp Reacts to Tayla Damir's Split Claims: "This Is News to Me"

Just 12 days after Grant and Tayla won the first season of Love Island Australia, Tayla, 21, announced their split on Instagram.

After first saying he wasn't aware they'd broken up, Grant then posted a passionate video pleading with her to give him a second chance—and admitting the rumours about him having a girlfriend before the series were true.

"I lied about that to Tayla, and I totally regret that situation," he said in a July 20 Instagram clip. "That's something that I'm not proud of. Tayla doesn't deserve that at all. I 100 percent regret it…I did break up with [Lucy] before Love Island, so it was finished."

Read

Love Island Australia’s Eden Dally Responds to Erin Barnett Breakup Rumours

Grant told NW that he reached out to Lucy after the fallout to "see how she was going" and they've been "just taking each day as it comes" in Canberra ever since.

And both insist they weren't seriously dating before Love Island.

"I don't think it was until he was on there and I was watching it that I sort of went, 'Oh, I did have feelings that were more than just a friendship,'" Lucy told the magazine.

Tayla, meanwhile, seems to be coping with single life just fine.

"Replacing 'why is this happening to me' with 'what can I learn from this happening to me' has been my biggest game changer to date," she posted on Instagram August 6. "Oh and I've also learnt that swapping a coffee for an espresso martini helps see things differently too."

Read

Love Island's Teddy Briggs Denies Tayla Damir and Grant Crapp's Relationship Was "Fake"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Australia
Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian Battle It Out on Twitter After KUWTK Fight

Kristin Cavallari, Very Cavallari_105

OMG! You'll Never Guess Who Is Pregnant on Very Cavallari

Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Tiegen, KUWTK 1501

Kourtney Kardashian Skips Kim's Baby Shower After Explosive Feud on Season 15 Premiere of KUWTK

Osher Gunsberg, Men's Health

Osher Günsberg Debuts Dramatic Physical and Mental Makeover for Men's Health

Dom Thomas, Shelby Mills, Love Island Australia

Love Island’s Shelby Mills Sounds Off On Dom Thomas Split After Controversial Instagram Video

Rachel Bilson

Even Rachel Bilson Can't Believe The O.C. Is 15 Years Old

Cardi B Joins Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner's "Rich People Club"

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.