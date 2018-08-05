Even Rachel Bilson Can't Believe The O.C. Is 15 Years Old

Stars, they're just like us when it comes to fashion regrets and wondering where all the time has gone.

Case in point: Rachel Bilson taking to Instagram earlier this afternoon to celebrate the 15-year anniversary of her hit series The O.C.

"15 year anniversary of The OC. I can't believe it. I also can't believe I wore a skirt I got at a thrift shop as a shirt."

Bilson posted a throwback cast photo showing Mischa Barton, Adam Brody, Benjamin McKenzie, Melinda Clarke, Kelly Rowan, and Peter Gallagher.