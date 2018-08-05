Love Island’s Shelby Mills Sounds Off On Dom Thomas Split After Controversial Instagram Video

Another Love Island Australia couple has broken up.

Taking to Instagram on August 4, former contestant Shelby Mills announced she and Dom Thomas have called it quits.

"[P]lease know that Dom & I are no longer together, nor were we ever "official". We were purely just seeing how things went outside the villa," she wrote.

"We still talk every day.. but him living in Sydney and me living on the Gold Coast just isn't working with our busy lives at the moment. We honestly wish the best for each other and who knows what will happen in the future!"

The 25-year-old shared the statement along with a photo of herself wearing a top with the message: "It's your loss, baby."