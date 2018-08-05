Love Island’s Shelby Mills Sounds Off On Dom Thomas Split After Controversial Instagram Video

  • By
    &

by Winsome Walker | Sun., Aug. 5, 2018 5:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dom Thomas, Shelby Mills, Love Island Australia

Instagram

Another Love Island Australia couple has broken up.

Taking to Instagram on August 4, former contestant Shelby Mills announced she and Dom Thomas have called it quits. 

"[P]lease know that Dom & I are no longer together, nor were we ever "official". We were purely just seeing how things went outside the villa," she wrote.

"We still talk every day.. but him living in Sydney and me living on the Gold Coast just isn't working with our busy lives at the moment. We honestly wish the best for each other and who knows what will happen in the future!"

The 25-year-old shared the statement along with a photo of herself wearing a top with the message: "It's your loss, baby."

The Queenslander also addressed the controversy surrounding an Instagram video of contestant Cassidy McGill straddling Dom at restaurant in Melbourne.

"So everyone has been blowing up about Cass & Dom and how it's inappropriate. Firstly - Cass is one of my best friends and despite everything that happened on the show, is a genuine good chick who does not have a bad bone in her body," Shelby wrote. "Secondly - Dom is an amazing guy and we do share such a great connection - I trust him with my life."

Dom shared his side of the story via Instagram on August 4, explaining distance and their busy schedules contributed to their split.

"We have decided that we are best off as friends. This is something we had both recently discussed and agreed upon and is not a sudden decision. We are very close friends and will continue to talk to each other. Unfortunately with the distance and our busy schedules it is difficult for anything to progress further with us," he wrote.

"Shelby is a beautiful girl for whom I have a lot of respect for and our time together both in and out of the villa was amazing.  I would especially like to thank you all for the support."

Shelby and Dom were eliminated from the reality series via popular vote on July 4.

They're not the first Love Island couple to break up after filming finished. On July 19—two weeks after the finale aired—Tayla Damir announced her split from Grant Crapp, following reports he had a "secret girlfriend".

Meanwhile, Eden Dally insists he and Erin Barnett are "still going strong".

Read

Love Island Australia’s Eden Dally Responds to Erin Barnett Breakup Rumours

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Australia
Latest News
Rachel Bilson

Even Rachel Bilson Can't Believe The O.C. Is 15 Years Old

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Met Gala 2017

Priyanka Chopra Fangirling Over Nick Jonas Is the Best Cure for the Sunday Scaries

Demi Lovato

Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Baldwin and More Stars Support Demi Lovato After Singer Breaks Her Silence

Khloe Kardashian, Pregnant

Khloe Kardashian Asks Body Shamers to ''Be Kind'' About Her Pregnancy Appearance on KUWTK

Hilary Duff, Luca Comrie, Instagram

Hilary Duff Soaks in Final Stretch of Pregnancy on Babymoon With Son Luca

Demi Lovato, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Everything We Know About Demi Lovato's Overdose—and What's Next

Demi Lovato, MTV Video Music Awards 2017, Nipple

Demi Lovato Breaks Her Silence Nearly Two Weeks After Overdose

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.