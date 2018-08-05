Hilary Duff Soaks in Final Stretch of Pregnancy on Babymoon With Son Luca

Hilary Duff wouldn't miss her annual Hawaii trip for the world, so why not turn it into a babymoon?!

As has become a summer tradition over the years, the Younger star and 6-year-old son Luca Comrie flocked to the beach for a tropical, mommy-son vacay. Duff was also joined by a gal pal for the getaway, which a source tells E! News is going down on the island of Maui.

Hilary, who is currently pregnant with baby No. 2, documented their oceanfront stay on social media. "Max relax," she captioned a snapshot of herself rocking a black bikini while lounging with her little man.

Notably missing was Duff's boyfriend, singer-songwriter Matthew Koma, but the mom-to-be made sure he still felt her love from thousands of miles away.