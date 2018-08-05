Demi Lovato Breaks Her Silence Nearly Two Weeks After Overdose

Nearly two weeks after suffering a drug overdose, Demi Lovato is reaching out with a message to her many supporters.

In a lengthy statement posted to her Instagram on Sunday afternoon, the 25-year-old pop star breaks her silence for the very first time.

"I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction," she writes. "What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet."

Lovato thanks God for "keeping me alive and well," and tells fans their "positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time."

On the morning of Tuesday, July 24, emergency medical personnel responded to Lovato's Hollywood home, where she was discovered unconscious after what sources described as a long night of partying. She was administered naloxone, an opioid-overdose antidote, and then taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for further treatment.