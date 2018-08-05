The Big Bang Theory Ending? Season 13 Renewal Talks Underway

If you're not ready to say goodbye to The Big Bang Theory, well, you're not alone. At the 2018 Television Critics Association summer press tour, CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl addressed the future of the long-running sitcom, which is currently entering season 12, the last season of its most recent two-season renewal at CBS.

"We don't believe it's the final year," Kahl said. "We're in preliminary discussions with Warner Bros., the studio."

The Big Bang Theory cast, which includes Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch and Simon Helberg, previously banded together to negotiate contracts.