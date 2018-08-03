Khloe Kardashian Would "Love" to Have More Kids, But…

Khloe Kardashian definitely wants more kids, but she's going to take some time before giving True Thompson a sibling.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star just welcomed her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson back in April, so she's not ready to get pregnant again just yet. But, she told to E! News' Justin Sylvester during a recent interview that she would "love" to have more children in the future.

"Let my uterus shrink down again!" Khloe joked when asked if she has baby fever. "I honestly think I would love to have more kids, but I think I just don't know if I'm ready to get pregnant again, it's a lot!"