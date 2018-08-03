Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko Break Up: Inside Their New Reality as Co-Parents

Franziska Krug/Getty Images
Another Hollywood couple has decided to call it quits.
Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko have chosen to end their engagement and break up.
"At this point, Hayden is single and she and Wladimir are co-parents to Kaya. Kaya is primarily with her dad and his family in Europe and Florida. They also spend time together as a family with Hayden," a source revealed to E! News. "Hayden and Wladimir are on great terms and friendly. They are a big part of each other's lives and will continue to be. Hayden is back in Los Angeles and figuring out what's next."
The news comes just one month after the couple was spotted enjoying a summer vacation in Greece with their daughter. In fact, a local source saw no signs of trouble in paradise. "Hayden was not wearing a ring, but they are definitely a couple," our source shared at the time. "They were affectionate and smiling as they walked around town. They had dinner by the water and he had his arm around her."
But throughout the relationship, the couple faced their share of split rumors. In fact, Hayden had to set the record straight on Instagram back in 2016. "Missing rings don't mean the end of relationships," she wrote on social media. "Blessed to be with my beautiful family."
Besides, the Nashville star had always made it clear that she was in no rush to walk down the aisle and make things official with a ceremony.
"We are very laid-back about the wedding plans; we don't want to rush anything," Hayden once shared with British Cosmopolitan. "We want the day to be fun, happy and stress-free. Growing up, the thought of not getting married never crossed my mind. It was always: I'm going to get married and then I'm going to have a family."
But as many people know, love stories have an interesting way of taking twists and turns. In fact, the couple would welcome a baby girl in December 2014.
"I look forward to having my life change for the good," Wladimir previously shared with E! News. "I heard, just recently, somebody said, 'You don't know what love is until you have your first baby, then you know what love is.' So I think I know what love is, but I look forward to getting more knowledgeable about that."
While parenthood brought joy to both Wladimir and Hayden's life, it also brought along some struggles.
In January 2017, Hayden opened up about her battle with postpartum depression. She also revealed that she had previously checked into rehab to receive treatment in order to become a "better mom."
"Women are so resilient, and that's the incredible thing about them," she explained on Good Morning America. "I think I'm all the stronger for it. I think I'm a better mom because of it because you never take that connection for granted."
Hayden and Wladimir first started dating in 2009. According to the Hollywood actress, they first met at an event for a mutual friend's coffee table book launch.
"I know that I'm small, but he's large. That's how we met," she recalled on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I said, 'You're huge.' And he said, 'You're tiny.' And that was it."
Radar Online was first to report the news after Hayden's mom confirmed the breakup news to the outlet.
