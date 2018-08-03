Britney Spears Is Worth $56 Million, But Her Shopping Habits Prove She's Just Like Us

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Aug. 3, 2018 1:48 PM

Britney Spears, 2018 GLAAD Media Awards

J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD

Britney Spears is the queen for the people and of the people.

Despite the pop star being worth well over $56 million dollars, she still frequents the same retail stores as any every day American. In documents obtained by E! News—released ahead of her conservatorship hearing that is occurring on Friday, Aug. 3—dozens of trips to household favorites like Target, Old Navy, Macy's and TJ Maxx are listed among her annual expenses.

In addition to the "Toxic" singer's shopping excursions at the aforementioned retail stores, the mother-of-two has spent a healthy amount of money on sporting goods and clothing for herself and her sons at Nike, Dicks Sporting Goods and Adidas.  

However, some of her more out of the ordinary expenses include paying for her full-time bodyguard, maintaining her home's elevator and a legal team.

Photos

Britney Spears, Bikini Babe

Britney Spears, Sean Federline, Jayden James Ferderline

Instagram

She also pays her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, $20,000 a month in child support following their divorce in 2008. This amount is currently being renegotiated after Federline requested to "revisit a modification of the existing child support number, given that the kids are older and the financial circumstances of the parties are significantly different than when the child support was originally resolved."

Leading up to the court hearing on Friday, a source close to Britney says she is "doing great right now despite all this court stuff going on. It isn't bothering her. She's in Europe right now on tour having a great time."

And with the amount of money the performer has spent at the fashion retailers, there is no doubt this Maxxinista will be enjoying Europe in style.

