Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Says She's "in Talks" to Become the Next Bachelorette

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Aug. 3, 2018 1:19 PM
Has the next Bachelorette star already been chosen? Not so fast...
Earlier this week, Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis took to Twitter to respond to a fan who asked her if she would ever consider being on the The Bachelorette. "Actually I'm kind of in talks about it," the 25-year-old star shared. When one Twitter user told her she has to be the next Bachelorette star, Dennis replied, "Maybeeeee."
However, it might be a bit too early to tell who will land the coveted reality role, considering the current season of The Bachelorette is still airing. After viewers learn who Becca Kufrin ends up with on Monday's episode, ABC will then start airing the new season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Maybeeeee 🤭🤭🤭🤭 https://t.co/jA7Yng3BO8— Kathryn C. Dennis (@KathrynDennis) August 2, 2018
After Bachelor in Paradise wraps up, the next season of The Bachelor will be up next. So, it will be quite some time before production on the next season of The Bachelorette even begins.
Southern Charm fans have already gotten a glimpse into Dennis' personal life on the Bravo series. She had previously been in a relationship with co-star Thomas Ravenel, who she shares two children with, but the couple split in 2016. Dennis has also hooked up with another Southern Charm co-star, Shep Rose.
ABC has not commented on the casting speculation.
