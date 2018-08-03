The Wiggles' Emma Watkins and Lachy Gillespie Split After Two Years of Marriage

The Wiggles couple Emma Watkins and Lachlan Gillespie have announced their breakup.

"We have, and continue to share, the most beautiful life together, but we wanted to let you know that privately for the last six months we have been navigating through a trial separation, and we have made the decision to separate as a couple," read a joint statement posted on Emma's Instagram August 3.

The pair, better known as the yellow and purple Wiggles, stressed that their professional relationship and the future of children's entertainment group The Wiggles would remain intact.

"Throughout that period, we have performed hundreds of shows together and that is always a continued source of joy for us both," they wrote.