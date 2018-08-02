Lady Gaga Mourns Loss of ''Born This Way'' Co-Star Rick ''Zombie Boy'' Genest to Suicide

Lady Gagais grieving the sudden death of her friend and muse, Rick "Zombie Boy" Genest.

According to reports, the Canadian model died from an apparent suicide at the age of 32. Authorities told iHeartRadio Canada his body was found Wednesday at his apartment in Montreal.

Genest, who was famous for his head-to-toe tattoos and living skeleton appearance, starred in the music video for Gaga's 2011 smash hit, "Born This Way." She took to Twitter with an emotional message about their relationship and the importance of mental health advocacy.

"The suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating," the pop star wrote. "We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can't talk about it."