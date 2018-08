The Super-Cool, Next-Gen Face Treatments Celebrities Are Getting Now

Let's face it: We can buy all the DIY facials we want but nothing compares to getting that celebrity-like glow from a spa.

In Hollywood, you can find a spa on every corner offering the latest beauty treatments, from Hydra facials to Vampire facials to UV light facials. How can a beauty buff decide?

Luckily for you, we've mapped out the hottest ones you've just got to try. Celebs like Hailey Baldwin, Katy Perry and more housewives than we can count have all tried these new age facials, and you're next.

Search no further—your fabulous new skin is just a scroll below.