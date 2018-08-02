Kendra Wilkinson Wants Divorce to Hank Baskett ''Done and Over With'' as Custody Negotiations Continue

Nearly four months after splitting from her ex, Kendra Wilkinson is ready to move on.

After filing for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences" from husband Hank Baskett in early April, the former reality star just wants the "divorce to be done and over with." A source tells E! News, "Kendra and Hank's divorce is not final yet. It has been a back and forth process and they have been sorting out the custody limitations and agreements, which is prolonging the situation."

"She understands that a divorce in general takes a great amount of time to process, but is completely over it," the insider explained.

Since their breakup, the exes have done their best to co-parent their kids Hank Jr.,8, and Alijah, 3, but the public nature of their lives has proven to be a challenge for the pair, especially when mommy shamers appear in the comments section.