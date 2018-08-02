Reza Farahan Teases Shahs of Sunset's "Insane" Season: "It Just Keeps Getting Better"

The mustache may be gone, but the drama remains.

After much anticipation, Shahs of Sunset returns to Bravo this evening where Reza Farahan and his friends will open up their lives for the camera once again.

Time and time again, the cast including Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, Mercedes "MJ" Javid and Mike Shouhed have provided OMG moments for viewers at home. And guess what? Season seven is no different.

"This season is so lit! We deal with weddings, death, building houses, starting businesses, hookups, threeways, trying to hook up when you have someone in your life already—literally it's the most insane season," Reza teased to E! News ahead of tonight's season premiere. "I can't believe it just keeps getting better so I can't wait for the fans to experience what we lived and I'm really proud of it."

Throughout the new season, fans will watch Reza and his husband Adam Neely begin the process of starting a family. And while loyal viewers remember some hesitation on Reza's behalf in past seasons, he's ultimately turned a corner.