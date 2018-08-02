Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley Set to Host 2018 CMA Awards

Thu., Aug. 2, 2018

Guess who's back?!

For the eleventh year, country music superstars Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will reunite to host the 2018 CMA Awards.

Referred to as country music's biggest night, the award show will broadcast live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and is expected to feature all of your favorite singers, bands and acts from the popular genre.

As for the two hosts, viewers know that they never disappoint once they take the main stage.

Whether performing their biggest hits, delivering LOL-worthy jokes in openings monologue or participating in goat yoga—yes that definitely happened last year—these two keep getting invited back for all the right reasons.

2017 CMA Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

For those wondering who will be nominated in all the big categories, E! News can confirm Luke Bryan will take a break from his What Makes You Country tour to deliver some nominations on Good Morning America.

In fact, Dan + Shay and Sugarland will join the two-time CMA Awards Entertainer of the Year winner at his brand-new restaurant and bar in Nashville to reveal the nominees on August 28.

This year's nominations and winners are determined by more than 7,400 professional members of CMA, which is the first trade organization formed to promote an individual genre of music.

Mark your calendars! The 52nd Annual CMA Awards air November 14 at 8 p.m. only on ABC.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

