Dorinda Medley: "We Were All Praying For" The Real Housewives of New York City Boat Ride to Stop

Urine. Diarrhea. Vomit. The ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City faced the elements, both from their own bodies and from nature, on a boat ride from hell and lived to tell the tale.

Dorinda Medley appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to break down the harrowing end of their Colombia trip. "We all were sort of huddled into corners just praying for it to stop," Dorinda told host Andy Cohen when he asked if anybody got physically injured.

While the ladies screamed as they got tossed around, Dorinda said the yacht crew was "literally running around crazy."