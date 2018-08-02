Dorinda Medley: "We Were All Praying For" The Real Housewives of New York City Boat Ride to Stop

  By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Aug. 2, 2018 8:06 AM

Urine. Diarrhea. Vomit. The ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City faced the elements, both from their own bodies and from nature, on a boat ride from hell and lived to tell the tale.

Dorinda Medley appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to break down the harrowing end of their Colombia trip. "We all were sort of huddled into corners just praying for it to stop," Dorinda told host Andy Cohen when he asked if anybody got physically injured.

While the ladies screamed as they got tossed around, Dorinda said the yacht crew was "literally running around crazy."

Photos

The Most Dramatic Real Housewives Trips Ever

"All remember is a guy running by me with a fish knife and then the alarms going off and I'm thinking, ‘Oh my god, he's going to kill us!'" Dorinda said.

Dorinda said the crew wasn't apologetic to her, Luann de Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel, Tinsley Mortimer, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and Carole Radziwill afterward. "It was that bizarre silence after the storm where people just wanted to get off, no one wanted to talk to each other we were all just physically, like…did that just happen?"

Once the ladies hit dry land, they were hit with another wave…of diarrhea. Everybody but Betheny and Tinsley had bathroom issues. Ramona even stole toilet paper from other people's bathrooms.

"I left them the ultimate gift," Luann said. In the toilet, she was asked? No, she said. On the bed.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

